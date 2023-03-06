Miami Dolphins full 7 round pre-free agency mock draft
By Brian Miller
What happens in free agency will have a big impact on what the Miami Dolphins will do in this year’s draft but we haven’t hit free agency yet.
The Dolphins are not loaded up with draft capital this year. They lost a first-round pick as a tampering punishment. They lost another in the trade for Bradley Chubb. This year, the Dolphins will have a total of five selections barring trades of course.
Miami’s 2023 draft picks are as follows:
- Round 2 – Pick 52
- Round 3 – Pick 77
- Round 3 – Pick 84
- Round 6 – Pick 198
- Round 7 – Pick 240
Chris Grier will have his work cut out for him this year as the team is $16 million over the cap, has 28 impending free agents, and as shown above, a shortage of draft picks to fill in the roster. Next year the team will have 16 current players hitting the free agent market potentially.
The approach in free agency might have to dictate where the Dolphins go in this year draft.
2023 Miami Dolphins draft needs in order of priority.
- Cornerback – The injuries last year killed Miami. Byron Jones still is.
- Tight end – The Dolphins are not likely going to make a big splash in free agency at TE.
- Linebacker – A top three need heading into the start of free agency
- Defensive End – While Miami has very good edge rushers, Emmanuel Ogbah may not last beyond 2023 and the Dolphins could look to improve in this area.
- Running back – The Dolphins will likely address this position in free agency
- Offensive line – Miami will add depth in FA and likely take a late round lineman