Derrick Henry is a name the Miami Dolphins offense could use
By Brian Miller
Derrick Henry is being shopped by the Tennessee Titans so naturally, the Miami Dolphins will have interest, if you listen to fans. They should have an interest.
One of the best NFL running backs is a game-changer and a roster-changer. Admittedly, he would make the Miami Dolphins better offensively but is he the right player to add to the Dolphins?
Henry will enter his eighth NFL season in 2023, for running backs, that is crossing over the apex but not ready for the pasture. Henry has made the Pro Bowl two out of the last three years and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau four of his seven seasons and one of those was a 2K effort.
He has rushed the ball 1,750 times so there are a lot of miles on those legs. In 2022, Henry ran for 1,500 yards. Miami’s entire team rushed for 1,600 combined.
So why would Henry not fit in with what Miami is wanting to do? Why would he not be someone the Dolphins should chase? For starters, he is going to be expensive.
Henry has three years left on his current contract and will count $16.7 million against the cap in 2023. Miami would likely need to restructure but that number drops to $5.4 in 2024 and $4.7 in 2025, both years are voidable.
Henry played in all but one game last year after missing 8 games the year before. He may no longer be the 300-plus touch running back but Miami doesn’t need him to be. Miami could run him 250 times and get more production from him.
Last year, Raheem Mostert led the team with 181 attempts. Having a premium running back that could add another 80 touches minimum would be perfect for Mike McDaniel.
In Miami, Henry could play out the final years of his deal with less tear on his body. The Dolphins offense is extremely potent when it is clicking and adding a top running back would open more underneath and middle of the field throws. Henry is also one of the best receivers out of the backfield…another threat in the offense.
While he isn’t going to light it up, Henry is capable. He caught 33 passes last year for 398 yards.
Miami’s offense with Henry, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa would be hard to stop and there would be legit threats in both the run game and passing game.
The question is what is Tennessee going to command in return and that could be the reason the Dolphins opt to stay out of what could become a bidding war. Yes, the Dolphins should make the call. Yes, they could make it work financially. Yes, they should think long and hard about bucking the Chris Grier tendency to address the position…but they can’t really overpay in trade compensation and that might be the reason they stay out of it all together.