Jeff Wilson, Jr. would “love to be back” with the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson, Jr. is an impending free agent but if given the choice, he would want to return to the Miami Dolphins in 2023.
For Jeff Wilson, free agency is less than 10 days away but if it were up to him, he would be back in Miami without question. Wilson said that he loves the Dolphins organization and wants to continue his career in Miami.
The Dolphins also would love to have him back. Chris Grier had mentioned him at the NFL Combine when asked about the Dolphins running back situation. Currently, there are no running backs under contract. Grier mentioned the fact that the Dolphins traded for Wilson last year.
Miami sent a 5th-round draft pick to the 49’ers at the trade deadline last season to bring Wilson to the Dolphins. He made an impact in his shortened season and was well-received in the locker room.
Now the Dolphins have to make a decision on his future. Do they let him test the free agent market or get him under contract before he can reach free agency?
Next week, on the 13th, legal tampering will begin and teams can begin talking about contracts with player agents. On the 15th, free agency officially begins.
Wilson rushed 84 times for 392 yards in 8 games for the Dolphins. He was injured late in the season. His three rushing touchdowns were impressive and he added another touchdown on 12 receptions with 94 yards receiving.
Of the RBs Miami had last year, Wilson seems to be the most likely to return given Miami gave up draft capital for him.
Over the next week, the Dolphins will have to start making moves. They are $16 million over the cap and have a lot of free agents to make decisions on. Including Jeff Wilson.