Report: Miami Dolphins will not have interest in Lamar Jackson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa can be put to bed. The team is not interested in bringing in another quarterback to replace him.
According to Jeff Darlington who remains tied in close to the Dolphins organization, the Dolphins will not have interest in Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, or any other quarterback to replace Tua Tagovailoa.
Darlington says that Mike McDaniel believes Tua is the perfect QB for his system.
This isn’t the first time that someone from the media has said that Tua is the QB going forward. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also said that he was told the same about a week ago.
The national media has made the Dolphins the annual QB landing spot for just about every QB that hits the market either as a free agent or trade.
The real question Miami wants to know about is whether the Dolphins will opt to use the 5th-year option, something they should do, or sign him to a longer extension, something they shouldn’t do just yet.
Either way, can we finally put the Tua is being replaced stuff to bed? For now, probably, but for good, probably not. And if by chance, Tua is injured again next season, we can drum up the Tom Brady rumors and the “what does Miami do next year” stuff all over again.
Lamar Jackson was given the Franchise Tag today but it is non-exclusive which means they would receive potentially 2 first round draft picks.