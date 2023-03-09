5 moves that will turn the Miami Dolphins into a Super Bowl contender
By Luke Allen
Super Bowl aspirations are the ultimate driving force in a fan’s, player’s, coach’s, and general manager’s hope for a new season. The Miami Dolphins have been void of that hope for far too long at this point and it’s time to make some moves to get Miami back in the big game.
Here are five moves that will turn the Dolphins back into Super Bowl contenders:
1. Make a decision on your quarterback of the future
This is much easier said than done, especially pertaining to the Dolphins’ quarterback situation. Will Tua Tagovailoa be cleared and ready to go in 2023? There are a lot of unknowns right now, but we do know a few important things.
Tua plans on being back. He will be under contract for the final year of his rookie deal in 2023 and will be looking to prove himself for a big payday in the next 12 months. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been singing his praises, alluding to the fact Tua had a “nice year” in 2022, but did add the caveat “when he was healthy”.
If Tua can stay healthy, the Dolphins have their guy. Otherwise, Miami needs to make a swift decision on who the quarterback of the future is — and go get their guy.
And we may know who that guy is, although he won’t be available until 2024 — and the Dolphins would need to bring out the tank.
https://twitter.com/ESPNCFB/status/1628777742849265667?s=20
Drafting Caleb Williams in 2024 could relieve the burden of having to pay Tua top-tier quarterback money after this season.