AFC East: Miami Dolphins rivals nearing deal with Aaron Rodgers
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is about to get a whole lot more interesting should one of the Miami Dolphins rivals land future HOF quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Miami fans can’t control what other teams do, obviously, and getting ticked off only means we stand to be disappointed in what our own team is not doing. In this case, should we be all that upset if Rodgers lands with the New York Jets?
This could be history repeating itself.
It was in 2008 that the Green Bay Packers were ready to move on from Brett Favre and the New York Jets were willing and ready to bring him in. Favre took the Jets to the precipice of the playoffs. The Jets needed 10 wins to make the playoffs, they had 9. Their last game was against the Dolphins and Miami won that game sending Favre and the Jets home.
Favre played one year with the Jets before heading to the Vikings.
Rodgers won’t be dealt to the Jets for one year. He is likely a three to four-year quarterback for them but he is going to be expensive. Very expensive.
His contract is expensive and chances are, he is going to cost at least one first round and more.
Rodgers, however, will make the Jets a top contender in the AFC East whether you or I want to believe it or not. They have good defense and a lot of talent on offense. They are well coached and the two biggest issues from last year, offensive coordinator and quarterback are both being addressed.
Now, the Jets have to show they are not the typical Jets and blow it all.
Why would Rodgers pick the Jets? He doesn’t seem to be a “Big Apple” kind of guy but instead more of the laid-back Californian he grew up as. A hippie of sorts.
One reason is his girlfriend. She lives in New York. That always works out well.
Rodgers in the AFC East is going to be big. The East will now have two elite quarterbacks and a guy, Tua Tagovailoa, who is ready to show he is elite…he was on that path last season. Then there is Mac Jones and the Patriots.
Will Rodgers make the Jets better? Yes. Will he lead them to the playoffs? That remains to be seen but…he is what they need to make them competitive enough to push for a playoff spot. Can he take them to the Super Bowl? The Jets have the talent to make a run but they still have to make a run for the division title first, and Rodgers is not a 100% ironclad guarantee that they can…but he is pretty close.