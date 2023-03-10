Terron Armstead restructures his contract and Miami gets more cap space
By Matt Serniak
Once again, Chris Grier put on his wizard hat and crafted a way to get more money for the Miami Dolphins so that they can be active during free agency which, officially, starts next Wednesday.
He had to really sit and think really hard like he was The Thinker statue to come up with a way to create cap space. Then, he remembered what he and every other GM do by taking a look at his big-money players and converting salary money into guaranteed money. That’s what he has done once again with Terron Armstead.
With what Miami did yesterday by restructuring Bradley Chubb’s contract and the release of Cethan Carter, and Terron Armstead getting more guaranteed cash, the Miami Dolphin should be around $12M under the cap.
Will the Dolphins rue the day they gave so much guaranteed money to guys? Maybe. Maybe there will be a year coming up like the Rams are having where they are completely cleaning house and getting rid of everyone almost securing themselves a terrible year coming up(I’m sure they’re fine with it and trying to do everything they can to get Caleb Williams).
But the Rams also went all in and won a Super Bowl. Sign me up for a few rough seasons if that secures a Super Bowl victory. I’d gladly take that.
Giving Terron Armstead all that money when he is 32 and his history of injuries is a bit risky. But like I wrote yesterday, I bet they knew this was going to happen once they signed him. They put last year’s team together and traded for Bradley Chubb knowing full well that they were going to restructure their contracts, in my opinion.
Now, are they going to go ahead and restructure Tyreek Hill? We shall see. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hill is next.
Ultimately, this is good news. The Miami Dolphins are all in for 2023 and that’s a thing for us.
By the Way- It does feel like that wheeling, dealing son of a gun, Chris Grier, is going big game hunting, doesn’t it?
