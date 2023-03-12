Dolphins Acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey from Rams
In a blockbuster trade, the Miami Dolphins have acquired 6x Pro Bowl and 3x All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams.
The Rams will acquire the Dolphins 2023 third-round pick and TE Hunter Long. The trade will be processed Wednesday when the 2023 league year officially begins.
Here are the trade details according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ramsey will join the likes of Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, Bradley Chubb, Jaelen Phillips and co on a star-studded defense. Ramsey will be a key piece for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. This is a major move for the Dolphins who were thin at the CB position after the release of Byron Jones. Undrafted rookie Kader Kohou played well in his first season in relief for Jones and Needham, but the Dolphins felt the need to lure in the big fish in Ramsey to help solidify their secondary.
Ramsey will be getting a new contract as part of the trade, according to NFL Network. He will be on the Dolphins books for a fully guaranteed $36.9 million over the next two seasons.
By trading Ramsey before June 1, the Rams will take on $19.6 million of dead money on their 2023 salary cap with $5.6 million of cap savings.
This is a cap-clearing move for the Rams. Ramsey was the third-highest-ranked cornerback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with four interceptions.
Many were wondering why the Dolphins were clearing so much cap, would it be Lamar? It turns out the Dolphins were looking for ways to improve the roster and go all in for the 2023 season.