What Jalen Ramsey brings to the Miami Dolphins
By Luke Allen
Per Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that would send All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami.
Hoo boy, here we go.
According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins acquired the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback in exchange for this year’s third-round pick (77 overall) and TE Hunter Long.
What does this mean for the Dolphins?
First off, the Dolphins have quickly and aggressively filled the cornerback vacancy left by Byron Jones. Jalen Ramsey was possibly the best player the Dolphins could have gone out and acquired — and it did not cost much in the way of trade compensation
The 2016 fifth overall pick has been considered one of, if not the best cornerback in the game since he entered the league. Ramsey has been selected to the Pro Bowl every season since 2017 and has earned first team All-Pro honors three separate seasons.
What makes Jalen Ramsey special is not only the fact he is a lockdown number one cornerback, but he makes significant plays in run support as well. There may not be a better tackling cornerback in the league who is unafraid to make contact with runners at the line of scrimmage.
Ramsey is known for following a team’s number one receiver. This is significant to the Dolphins because twice a year, Miami matches up against Stefon Diggs and Garrett Wilson. Ramsey does not shy away from the big matchups, regardless of the opponent. With the Rams, Ramsey followed — and locked down — several elite, big-name targets, such as Seattle’s DK Metcalf, who he saw twice a year in the NFC West.
Ramsey also talks a lot. And that can fire up a defense and psych out an offense.
If you asked me the closest player to Richard Sherman since he retired from the league, my answer would swiftly be Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey plays with the confidence and swagger of someone who knows they are the best player at their position and wants you to know it too. If there was one thing lacking on this Dolphins defense, it was a loud-mouth tone setter like Jalen Ramsey, whose play often backs up his talk.
The most insane part about Ramsey’s incessant trash talk is that he does not care who he talks to. He’ll pick a fight with DK Metcalf, an offensive linemen a hundred pounds heavier than him, or even a kicker.
Hey, anything to get in your opponents’ head, I guess.
Jalen Ramsey is set to remain under contract until 2026.
Ramsey is in the middle of a lucrative five-year contract he signed with Los Angeles back in 2020. This season, Ramsey is booked to make $17 million. That numbers goes up to $18.5 million in 2024 and $19.5 million in 2025.
If Ramsey backs up his large contract on the field, there is no reason why he won’t remain a Dolphins throughout the remainder of his contract.
Paired alongside Xavien Howard, the Dolphins could suddenly now have the best cornerback tandem in the entire league. I know Dolphins fans are obviously excited for this blockbuster trade, but it looks like Jalen Ramsey himself is just as pumped: