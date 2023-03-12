Miami Dolphins could be targeting Gardner Minshew per Jackson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be targeting former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshewe as a free-agent option to back up Tua Tagovailoa.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Minshew may be the top target of the Dolphins brass with Andy Dalton not too far behind according to some others in the media.
Last season, Minshew played backup in Philadelphia on a contract that paid him just over $2 million on the year. He would probably receive around the same from the Dolphins. Andy Dalton made $3 million.
The Dolphins don’t have a lot of options as they don’t want to spend big on a backup quarterback. Last year they paid Teddy Bridgewater over $7 million and that didn’t work out too well for Miami.
Miami is keen on Skylar Thompson but they are not ready to rely solely on him being the full-time backup to Tua. The question is whether or not Minshew brings enough to the table, that if Tua goes down for any extended period of time, can lead the team on what could be a postseason stretch.
Over his four-year NFL career, Minshew has started 24 games, starting four in the last two seasons with the Eagles. He has a completion percentage of 62.8 over his career going 586/933 with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Minshew could be a decent backup but at the very least he should be a good addition to the locker room.
Ideally, Andy Dalton might be a better option as he has the experience and a similar playing style to Tua. Dalton has playoff experience as well and if Miami needed him would bring that experience to a late-season run.
Free agency starts this week so the waiting game may not be a long one.