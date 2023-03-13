Dolphins keep on signing, bring back linebacker Duke Riley
By Luke Allen
The latest Miami Dolphins free agent signing comes from within, in the form of linebacker Duke Riley who was slated to become a free agent.
According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Riley have agreed on a two-year deal to keep the linebacker under contract until 2025.
Riley, a veteran defender, was a third round pick back in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons and has been a member of the Miami Dolphins since 2021, when he was signed as a free agent. Riley has been used sparingly on defense in recent years — recording 19 tackles this past season — but has been a standout special teamer, logging 26 special teams tackles in 2021.
The undersized linebacker has shown some potential in his limited use in Miami, having registered a sack in his latest 2022 campaign. His most productive game, however, was the week 18 affair with the New York Jets, where he racked up five total tackles.
Re-signing Duke Riley is just the latest of a busy string of transactions the Dolphins have made this offseason. This move comes just a short hour after bringing in former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long.
New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio must see something he likes in Riley to bring him back considering the amount of linebackers already on the roster and the amount of unsigned outside free agents that are still available. We could perhaps see an uptick in usage from Riley this coming year if he fits Fangio’s scheme.
Riley is the 2nd Miami Dolphins impending free agent to re-sign. The Dolphins locked up Salvon Ahmed for the 2023 season last week. Miami also tendered Elijah Campbell as well. The team entered the 2023 free agency period with 28 in-house FAs but that number is now at 25.
Stay tuned for more Dolphins free agency news.