Miami Dolphins continue defensive rebuild adding LB David Long
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are moving early in free agency and now have a new linebacker to go with Vic Fangio and his defense. David Long, Jr.
For the last four seasons, David Long has been playing with the Tennessee Titans, his fifth season will be as a Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have signed the linebacker to a two-year deal worth $11 million.
Long has started 26 of 50 games for the Titans. He has four career interceptions and two forced fumbles. He has 137 solo tackles and 230 combined.
Long fits well into a Vic Fangio-style defense because he is solid in coverage and can read the run well.
Long was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 draft and while he hasn’t quite made an impact as an every-down linebacker, he has excelled on 3rd down. His high-energy motor will fit nicely with the Dolphins’ new-look defense.
Miami may not be done at linebacker but it will depend on what they view Long as being for the defense. There are still rumors and speculation about Jerome Baker’s future and the Dolphins could go bigger with a player like Lavonte David or Bobby Wagner.
Miami has been active on this first day of free agency tampering having agreed to a contract with quarterback Mike White, securing free agent to be Duke Riley, and of course, the trade for Jalen Ramsey. All the moves will become final on Wednesday at 4:00 pm.
With plenty of more moves to be made, the Dolphins have a lot of work ahead of them in the next few days and we will have a much clearer picture of the direction Miami will be going.
The Dolphins have yet to add a player on offense outside of re-signing Salvon Ahmed and adding back up quarterback Mike White.