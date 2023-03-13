Miami Dolphins could trade Wilkins, but extend him instead
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins should be part of the Miami Dolphins’ long-term future but this is free agency and he could be traded like many other NFL players.
To be clear up front, there are no rumors, that indicate Wilkins is going to be traded. Personally, he is my favorite player on the Dolphins roster and I do not want him traded. I want him extended, for like five years.
The issue here is business. Miami doesn’t have a ton of cap space and they need to make a decision on Wilkins over the course of this upcoming season. Currently playing on his 5th-year option, Wilkins will bank $10 million in fully guaranteed money this year and Miami could do one of two things. Trade him for what should be a first-round or high 2nd round pick and more, or re-sign him to a long-term deal. Of course, they could also elect to ride out this season and evaluate him next year.
The business side of this says Wilkins is the one Dolphins player with enough value to get Miami more high-end draft capital.
The smart move is to get him signed. Daron Payne of the Commanders was extended on Sunday to a deal that puts him behind only Aaron Donald as the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Wilkins won’t be far behind in terms of price.
Wilkins is Miami’s emotional leader on and off the field. He doesn’t rally the defense but he rallies the offense as well. The only people who complain about Wilkins are the fans and players of other teams. To heck with them!
A decision on Wilkins may not be looming but with his current status and the fact that in 2024 Miami will also lose Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis presumably to free agency, Wilkins has a microscope on him right now.
Would it surprise anyone to see Miami move Wilkins in a trade? Absolutely and it should. Wilkins is 100% the type of player you want to build a defensive front around and the fact that after four seasons he is still getting better only means his future still has upside.