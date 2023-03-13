What’s next for the Miami Dolphins 2023roster and Chris Grier as free agency begins?
To put it simple, this is the best roster that the Miami Dolphins have had since I’ve been alive. I can’t image anything that comes close to having this type of star power on both sides of the ball. And the crazy thing is, it’s only going to get better.
During the Dan Marino era, the Miami Dolphins had a franchise quarterback, with legit wide receivers and questionable running game and a secure left tackle with Richmond Webb. However, if you weren’t a Dolphins fan, you probably couldn’t name anyone else on the offensive side of the field. After the Marino era, the Miami Dolphins were a team of what ifs. Dave Wannstedt had a playoff caliber defense but ran Ricky out of town. Tony Sparano tried to implement a Bill Parcells team, but never got the quarterback decision right. Joe Philbin, selected a quarterback, but lost the locker room. Adam Gase, well, that was just ugly. And lastly, Brian Flores, was exited by the team and then filed a lawsuit.
During the tenure of all the coaches listed above, there may have been a star player. Reggie Bush, Brandon Marshall, Karlos Dansby, Joey Porter. The caliber was one marquee player with a bunch of what ifs. What Chris Grier has done is gone for broke. The championship window for the Miami Dolphins is now set. The Dolphins have a two to three year window to determine if this franchise can finally lift a Lombardi trophy that has not been done since 1973,
This is actually crazy. If you have been a Dolphins fan for as long as I have, I’m still at shock to see the talent on this team. The acquisition of Jalen Ramsey has been amazing. Chris Grier didn’t just replace Bryon Jones (who the Dolphins delegated to a June 1st cut) they upgraded. They upgraded substantially with a player that is a top 5 cornerback in this league and proven Super Bowl Champion.
So what’s next, I can’t even begin to image, but taking a closer look at the Miami Dolphins roster there are a few position that could need an upgrade.