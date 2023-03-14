Dalvin Cook could be on the way to the AFCE, Miami Dolphins maybe?
By Brian Miller
With free agency set to start, officially on Wednesday, teams are scrambling to get their caps in order and Dalvin Cook may be traded. Could the Miami Dolphins be in play?
Cook is an intriguing option for the Dolphins who have yet to make a move at running back. Speculation still puts the Dolphins in a position to bring back Jeff Wilson, Jr. or Raheem Mostert but there are rumors that the Vikings are in talks with an AFC East team about trading their Pro Bowl running back.
The rumors began circulating on Sunday shortly after the tampering period opened for this year’s free agency. Cook immediately became one of the players being discussed as a potential tradeable asset. On Monday, a national rumor began to circulate that the Vikings were talking with an AFC East team about a potential trade. Nothing has been mentioned since but Barry Jackson mentioned that it can’t be ruled out that Miami could have interest.
If we look at this situation, we can assume that a trade would either be to the Dolphins or to the Bills. On Monday, the Bills cleared more cap space by restructuring a couple of contracts including Josh Allen. Some have said that is to make the move for Cook.
That could be a possibility but the Bills also need to make some room to operate like other teams. They lost Tremain Edmunds to the Bears and will need to improve at linebacker so they too have needs.
Miami is intriguing as well. Cook is a Florida native and would immediately make Mike McDaniel’s offense more explosive, in theory.
The biggest question is whether or not McDaniel can convince Chris Grier to spend what will likely be draft capital, which he has little of, on a running back.
Having a capable runner would take a lot of pressure off Tagovailoa by keeping defenders playing off the line to cover the pass and now having to stop a top runner.
Will Cook be a member of the Dolphins? Will the Bills make the play and get it done? Could the Patriots be the mystery team that the media is referencing when they say the Vikings are talking to an AFC East team? We will find out soon enough.
Editors note: An earlier version of this story left out the Barry Jackson comment.