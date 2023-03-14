Dolphins rumors: Dalvin Cook “expected” to stay with Vikings per Jackson
By Brian Miller
The ebb and flow of the early days of NFL free agency is a mixed bag of rumors and speculation, now the tide is changing again with Dalvin Cook staying in Minnesota.
According to a report, the Vikings are now expected to keep the 4X Pro Bowl running back but the Dolphins are “monitoring” the situation per Barry Jackson.
Jackson has been on fire over the last month and is probably the most reliable local beat writer covering the team. So we can take this with a lot more than just a grain of salt.
It would make sense for Cook to stay with the Vikings. As that team trades off assets and makes moves they need to keep some play makers on the roster. Adam Thielen will be gone and the Vikings will find their offense a little void of talent if Cook follows.
As Jackson notes, Cooks salary is only $10 million for the 2023 season and there are three years left on the deal. Chances are, the Vikings have shopped him around the NFL.
It was reported over the weekend that the Vikings were discussing a deal with an AFC East team but those discussions may have come to a conclusion with no deal being made, obviously.
If that team was the Dolphins, we have to imaging that the asking price was something that Chris Grier would not meet. It has been reported several times over the last few years that Grier puts a ceiling on what he is willing to trade and does not waiver from that number whether contract or compensation.
For now, Cook remains a Vikings running back but the situation is of course, fluid. Free agency doesn’t officially begin until 4:00 pm on Wednesday and the first week is typically crazy after the tampering period ends.