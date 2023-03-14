Five trades the Miami Dolphins could make on NFL Draft night
By Luke Allen
The Dolphins have had a busy offseason. From exercising Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth year option to trading for Jalen Ramsey, Miami has sculpted their roster quite nicely. However, with only four picks in the upcoming draft in April, the Dolphins will have to get creative to get the most out of the draft as possible.
Using Pro Football Focus‘s mock draft simulator, here are five trades that are possible for the Dolphins on draft night.
1. Dolphins trade into the tail end of the first round
In this trade, the Dolphins sent over pick 52, a 2023 second round pick, a 2024 second round pick and DT Raekwon Davis for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30th overall pick.
With the 30th overall pick, the Dolphins would have their shot at a few positions of need, including tight end or interior offensive lineman. Available players could include TE Darnell Washington, TE Michael Mayer, G Steve Avila, C John Michael Schmitz or even a running back like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 46% of Hall of Famers were first-round picks, as opposed to the six other rounds (and the really old drafts that went over 20 rounds). There is possibly nothing more valuable than a first round pick in the NFL and if you want to win in this league, you are going to need first round picks.
Moving into the first round would not be cheap, but having a top-30 player instead of waiting until pick 52 would be enticing for the Dolphins, who are clearly in win-now mode, as indicated by recent moves, including the Jalen Ramsey trade.