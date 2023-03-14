Miami Dolphins bring back Raheem Mostert on 2 year deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a starting running back, or at least a capable running back. They are re-signing Raheem Mostert.
The deal for Mostert doesn’t have to wait until Wednesday to be finalized because the Dolphins still own his rights for another day. The in-house impending free agent will stay with Miami as many had originally expected.
Mostert is a perfect back in Mike McDaniel’s offense if he can stay healthy.
His contract is for two years. His deal will max out at $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed.
This is a very good re-sign by the Dolphins but they are still likely to bring back Jeff Wilson, Jr. who should be the next priority. Miami spent draft capital to get Wilson so if they fail to re-sign him, it will have been a 5th round pick for a half-season rental.
Wilson is likely to cost a little more but so far the running back market has been quiet. Part of that is because teams are waiting to see what happens with trades that could involve Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, and Derrick Henry.
Miami signed Salvon Ahmed last week and if they add Wilson back to the roster, they could forget about potential trades and look to the draft to find a final piece to the RB unit.
Chris Grier has a history of not drafting running backs high so a 2nd round pick would be surprising. The Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in Cook and Henry but it seems they may be moving on. If Wilson is signed, I would presume that Miami will not make a big move for another running back in free agency or via trade.
Regardless, right now, the re-signing of Mostert is a good move that will continue offensive continuity and isn’t an unexpected re-sign.
UPDATE: New information on the contract. Incentives could push deal towards $7 million if met.