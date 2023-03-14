Miami Dolphins re-signing Wilson leaves little chance for RB trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have all three of their primary runners back on the 2023 roster now that Jeff Wilson is re-signed.
Over the next two years, Jeff Wilson, Jr. could earn as much as $8.5 million after he re-signed with the Dolphins instead of moving on to another team. The agreement means that the Miami Dolphins will roll into the off-season workouts with all three of their main contributors at the position, back.
Miami brought back Raheem Mostert earlier on Tuesday and re-signed Salvon Ahmed last week. Now, it appears that they will no longer continue to engage in trade talks for Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry.
Miami has been a hot topic as it comes to those two high-profile runners. The Vikings, it was reported earlier, are expected to keep Cook, a player that Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said they were in conversations about. Henry is another player that Miami was reportedly having some discussions about.
Whether the contracts or the compensation were deal breakers isn’t known but today’s moves at the position seem to be far more about keeping consistency on offense rather than making a big move at a position that Chris Grier doesn’t seem to put a high value on.
Miami will still likely add another running back but they will likely be a low-end camp body for now. Miami needs to keep both Mostert and Wilson healthy. Both missed time last season. Miami could look at the draft for another running back but if history tells us anything, we can expect that in round six or seven.
While many fans have been hoping for a big move at the position, it is hard to deny the fact that both Mostert and Wilson were having very good years until injured.
With both players signing two-year deals, Miami could potentially keep everyone together through the 2025 season.