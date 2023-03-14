Mike White says good-bye to NY while posting picture in Dolphins shirt
By Brian Miller
Mike White will soon be a member of the Miami Dolphins and the local kid reminded everyone he grew up a Dolphins fan.
After it was announced that White would be signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins, the quarterback took to to Twitter to post a picture of himself sitting outside the Dolphins stadium with a Miami Dolphins t-shirt on. Later he posted a thank you to the Jets, their players, and the fans.
While we still shake our heads and try to get over the fact that Antwan Staley is covering the Jets, Mike White gets to come back home and play for the team he grew up watching.
Many have questioned over the last 24 hours why the Dolphins would want White over many of the other quarterbacks available. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said in a Tweet that according to an agent, the Dolphins had a set ceiling of what they would pay for a backup.
White’s contract, a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, is essentially a deal that is for $8 million with another $8 million in playing time incentives. So the contract is around $4 million and change per season.
White has good upside. He was in a failing situation in New York with a bad offensive system and a quarterback situation that rotated between White, Zach Wilson, and Joe Flacco because their offensive coordinator couldn’t figure it out.
It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can bring more out of him.
Another question on the minds of Dolphins fans, and a legitimate one, is why the Dolphins would go with White who at best right now, isn’t overly better than Skylar Thompson.
That is a good question to ask and it should make for an interesting camp. The Dolphins could see Thompson as a not-quite-ready QB who needs a little more time.
For now, the Dolphins have their backup and he and Thompson will compete for the role of QB2.