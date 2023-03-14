Numbers game: Jalen Ramsey deal helps Miami Dolphins cap in ’23
By Brian Miller
At some point, the Miami Dolphins are going to have a cap problem but it won’t be this year and Jalen Ramsey’s new deal helps make that possible.
Following the trade for the 6X Pro Bowl corner, the Dolphins gave him a new contract, and details of that contract are now known.
The biggest part of this deal is the $12 million or so savings on this year’s salary cap. Ramsey was supposed to count $17 million against the cap, that number via the new deal with the Dolphins has been reduced to just $4.1 million.
Ramsey gave up a lot of cash, nearly $7 million in cash to reduce the cap. It will come back in subsequent guarantees over the next two years.
Ramsey is set to make nearly $30 million in new money over the course of this contract, fully guaranteed. Next season, his cap hit climbs to $28 million. In 2025, that cap hit is $22 million. The final year of 2025, is an out year for Miami. They could save $19.5 million in cap space if Ramsey is gone.
Ramsey will receive an $11 million roster bonus next off-season that is fully guaranteed, in other words, he gets the cash back that he is losing this year.
Miami will get relief from the expected increase in next year’s salary cap which could be as high as $30 million per team. It will give the Dolphins some relief but they are likely to restructure Ramsey’s contract next off-season to reduce the $28 million, likely moving a chunk of it to 2025 where Ramsey has little guaranteed.