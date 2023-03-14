Waller trade opens door for Mike Gesicki to head west to Las Vegas
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are still looking for a tight end but the market is awful quiet so far in free agency but a trade could open door for Mike Gesicki.
Could Mike Gesicki rejoin the Dolphins? Anything is possible. So far, there have been no whispers about where the talented receiving tight end could end up. Including a potential return to Miami.
Miami would not be smart to re-sign their former draft pick unless they plan to use him completely differently. That being said, the Raiders just traded TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a 3rd round pick. Could that open the door for Gesicki to join the Raiders?
Gesicki would have been perfect with the Giants and it seemed to be a great landing spot for him. He and his wife had a house built in New Jersey.
Vegas is a long way from that home.
The move by the Giants to trade for Waller also begs the question, why didn’t they contact Gesicki? Was Gesicki asking for too much money? Is Gesicki’s free agency value less than what many expected? Did his lack of use hurt his free agency stock?
Through one full day and a couple of hours of tampering, the tight-end market has barely moved. Waller is the first domino to fall and that was a trade, not a signing.
Miami currently has only one TE on the roster, Durham Smythe. Hunter Long of course was traded to the Rams as part of the Ramsey deal.
The Dolphins are playing the position smartly. They will almost certainly draft a tight end next month but they will also need to add players to the roster in free agency. Ideally, the Dolphins will have four TEs on the roster with three active on Sundays. That leaves two TEs that should be joining the team in the next two months.
For now, Miami and Gesicki will wait it out and it will be interesting to see where he lands once the pieces around the NFL at the position begin to fall into place.