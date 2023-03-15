Dolphins interest in Ezekiel Elliot after release should be lukewarm at best
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins re-signed three of their FA runners but Ezekiel Elliot could be the fourth addition, but the value may not be there.
According to reports, Elliot will be released officially today and will become a free agent once he is. The Cowboys will probably wait until the last minute in hopes of swinging a final trade but that isn’t likely going to happen.
The Dolphins are not in the market for a big named running back but Ezekiel could be different as his game is no longer on the level of Derrick Henry, Kareem Hunt, or Dalvin Cook. Still, in the right system as a running back that will split time with others, Elliot could be a nice addition to a roster.
In Miami, he would fit, but only as a contributor and depth runner.
Elliot’s current contract runs through 2026 and the Cowboys will eat a big chunk of it when they release him. Miami could add him to a 2-year deal with decent guaranteed money but I don’t think they throw a lot at him if they do pursue him.
There was some speculation prior to free agency that Miami was interested in potentially trading with Dallas for him but with the Cowboys putting the Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard, Elliot immediately became expendable and any team looking for his services could wait it out and get a better contract out of their patience. Today, we will see how much value he has in the league now.
The days of Elliot being a featured back are over. He is a contributing back who will work only in a committee system now. The seven-year veteran is going to get some attention but he isn’t likely going to be a player that immediately is snatched up.
Elliot signed a big contract in 2019 that paid him in excess of $100 million over the life of the deal.