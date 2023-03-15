Miami Dolphins add their first tight end of FA: Eric Saubert
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on the board with a new tight end signing increasing the position by one, signing former Broncos, Eric Saubert.
Miami now has Durham Smythe and Saubert on the roster but Saubert isn’t viewed as an every-down tight end.
Saubert has been in the NFL since 2017 and has played for Atlanta, Chicago, Jacksonville, and Denver the last two seasons. In his career, he has 33 receptions, 32 more than Hunter Long, for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
Clearly the Dolphins view him as either a camp body or at most a 3rd or 4th tight end on the roster.
Over his career, most of his touches have come on special teams and he likely will see similar numbers while with Miami. His largest offensive output came last year when he took 35% of offensive snaps on the year eclipsing the 34% he had with the Bears in 2019. His highest special teams snap count came in 2021 when he had 74% of the special teams snaps.
The Dolphins are still heavily favored to address the position in the draft, likely on day two, and could use their 2nd round pick on the position.
Miami still has work to do but it seems as though any splashy additions will not happen any time soon as the Dolphins are continuing to add players to their roster to fill holes. Miami entered the market season with 28 in house impending free agents and while they have re-signed several, they still need to add depth and special teams players. This is where Saubert will make his money and in run blocking which he has been used for over the last two seasons more than as a pass catcher.
The move was reported by Cameron Wolfe.