Miami Dolphins adding more DB help, what Elliot means for Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are continuing to improve the defensive side of the ball and now they are adding former Lions DB DeShon Elliot.
Ian Rapoport is reporting the news and it comes just 30 minutes after the official start of free agency. The addition of Elliot could be a good indication of what their plans are with their own free agents at the position.
Miami currently has Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem hitting free agency and this could be nothing more than a replacement move for Rowe. Fejedelem is a valuable special teams player and could return if he can’t find a lot of interest in the market.
Jordan Poyer was the hot topic over the last few days but it’s Elliot that gets the nod after Poyer opted to return to the Bills.
Elliot has been in the NFL since 2019 when he was drafted in the 6th round by the Ravens. He spent last season with the Detroit Lions starting 13 of the 14 games he played in.
Over his career, Elliot has started 35 of 42 with three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 205 combined tackles.
Far from the splashy move that Dolphins fans were hoping for, Elliot has played decent enough and will provide the Dolphins with some versatility and should get plenty of reps as the third safety in Vic Fangio’s defensive system.
Miami will still need to add at least one more safety but that will come later in the off-season closer to the start of camps and again, it could be Fejedelem or they could look at the draft.
With the formal announcement of Jalen Ramsey, Miami seems set in the secondary but they still have to find quality players at cornerback to add depth. Nik Needham and Trill Williams are still options.