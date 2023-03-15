How the Miami Dolphins can combat Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers is the new quarterback of the New York Jets. The AFC East has quickly become a division with multiple good quarterbacks.
Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are two of the elites in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa is coming off the best season of his career, and Mac Jones is a decent NFL quarterback.
The truth of the matter is that Tua is not as good as Rodgers or Allen. I think even the most die hard Tua fans would agree with that.
So, how do the Miami Dolphins make up for having the third best quarterback in the division?
The good news is a large part of this equation the Dolphins have already figured out. They added Jalen Ramsey. Having multiple elite level defensive backs is key in neutralizing great quarterbacks.
Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He was the third highest rated corner last year acceding to PFF. He has also made 6 Pro-Bowls in a row.
Xavien Howard had a down year last year, but he is only 29. He is not past his prime yet. He should have a bounce back year next year.
Finally, the Dolphins have Jevon Holland on the back end. The young stud who continues to get better every year.
I would like to see them add some depth. Last year when the starters went down it was not pretty on the backend. Josh Poyer would have been a nice pickup, but the Buffalo Bills extended him today.
Darious Slay was released by the Philidelphia Eagles today. He would be a nice player to sign. CJ Gardner-Johnson would be another player I would like to see them grab Gardner-Johnson is a safety, so I would rather see the Dolphins sign him. He is also only 25, so he would be around for a long time.
When you pair a good secondary with the pass rushers that the Dolphins have on their front four you are bound to find some kind of success.
But…
When you play these top level quarterbacks, no matter how good your defense is, you are going to give up points.
The Dolphins’ offense has to put up points consistently. Their ability to do that is highly dependent on Tua’s ability to stay healthy.
He did not stay healthy last year, and he has a long injury history.
Terron Armstead coming to the Dolphins last year was huge. The Dolphins finally had a tackle to protect Tua. The Dolphins need to build on that signing.
To bulk up the guard position I would like to see the Dolphins try to sign Dalton Risner or Isaac Seumalo. Adding another tackle on the other side would not be a bad option, but Austin Jackson was not bad last year. Obviously, if they could add a player like Orlando Brown they need to do it.
That needs to be the top priority going forward in free agency. The running back room is full again, they added secondary help, they added linebacker help, now they must bulk up the offensive line.
If the Dolphins can bulk up the offensive line, and keep Tua off of his back watch out NFL. This team could win the Super Bowl after all the other additions.