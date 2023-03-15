Miami Dolphins impending free agent updates: AVG interest
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins entered the off-season with 28 impending free agents and haven’t brought many back. Here is what we know so far.
The biggest Miami Dolphins name on the market appears to be Andrew Van Ginkel and while the Dolphins would have him back next year, he apparently is drawing interest from other teams and will visit at least one. This is according to the “man in the know”, Barry Jackson.
The fact that AVG is drawing interest isn’t surprising and it could be a reason Miami didn’t try to get something worked out prior to the start of free agency. There is still an opportunity for him to rejoin the Dolphins but it will be a case of “here is what team X offered, can you match”.
Miami has retained a few of its own.
UPDATE: Miami has re-signed OL Kendall Lamm
- Salvon Ahmed
- Duke Riley
- Raheem Mostert
- Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- Elijah Campbell – tendered
River Cracraft
So far the free agent market hasn’t been bristling for Cracraft and he could see a return to Miami.
Trent Sherfield
There have been reports that Sherfield is drawing interest from other teams and that could drive up the price on the FA WR. Miami would like to have him back but the market may dictate otherwise.
Mike Gesicki
The entire TE class has been quite quiet and Gesicki’s name has not been mentioned nationally as of yet. This could be a case of the TEs waiting for the first to sign and set the market.
Nik Needham
Miami would like to have him back but there have been rumors that he is drawing interest around the league even coming off an injury.
Other players may be talking with NFL teams but so far, there hasn’t been much information on the other impending free agents. For many of them, it shouldn’t be a surprise this early in free agency. It should pick up for these players later in the week or next week as teams continue to round out their rosters.