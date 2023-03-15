Miami Dolphins shockingly re-signing Myles Gaskin
By Brian Miller
The band is back together in the Miami Dolphins running back room as they are now re-signing the one player no one thought would be back. Myles Gaskin.
Gaskin spent almost the entire 2022 season inactive on Sundays so it is a very big surprise that he would opt to come back to the team that didn’t really see a fit for him on gamedays. That being said, Gaskin never spoke publicly about it and when he was called upon, he showed his professionalism and played the best he could.
Miami’s decision is surprising but more so that Gaskin would want to come back. For the Dolphins, it’s a good signing because when Gaskin is in the game, he runs hard and plays hard with no quit, the shocking part is that he wanted to come back instead of finding a team he might see the field with.
The Dolphins entered the 2023 off-season without a single running back under contract and in the span of less than a week, they added every single impending free agent back to their roster.
That news hasn’t set well with many fans who believe the team needed to attack the free agent market and add a premium running back.
Several running backs were said to be available when the market opened. Dalvin Cook reportedly was available in trade but is now returning to the Vikings. Derrick Henry was floated but has yet to draw any interest. Josh Jacobs was tagged by the Raiders and while Ezekiel Elliot is being released, he is far from an elite runner.
The Dolphins may still add a running back in the draft and Gaskin could be a backup plan if they can not but for now, Miami’s RB unit remains exactly the same as last year, for better or worse.
Miami also has signed WR Freddie Swain who was last with Denver in 2022 and finished the season partially with the Dolphins.