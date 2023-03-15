Top available free agents at positions of need for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The start of free agency is still hours away. Officially, the Miami Dolphins new year starts at 4:00 pm eastern, this afternoon. There is still plenty of players available.
The first two days of what should be called a “soft opening” have produced some decent moves by the Dolphins and while the big splash came with the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Dolphins were more focused on internal moves.
- Jalen Ramsey – Traded a 3rd round pick and Hunter Long
- David Long – Tennessee LB that is good in coverage but has an injury history.
- Raheem Mostert – re-signed
- Jeff Wilson, Jr. – re-signed
- Mike White – signed to 2 year deal
- Duke Riley – re-signed
While there are a lot of top free agents still available, the start of the “tampering” period has been steady but far from explosive as we have seen in years past. For the Dolphins, decisions still need to be made on in-house free agents that officially become FAs this afternoon.
Miami still has needs at tight end, guard, right tackle, and to a degree, safety and they will need to add depth to their cornerback position as well. There is a lot more work to be done and Dolphins fans should expect some internal moves that could include a Christian Wilkins extension and potentially a trade or two.
For the Dolphins, there are plenty of options on the market and fans should remember that last year, Chris Grier didn’t run through the start of free agency guns blazing. He took his time and let the market settle down before going after what he wanted. This isn’t a race of two days, free agency starts officially today and there are plenty of options remaining.