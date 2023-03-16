Miami Dolphins fans cheering Nik Needham news today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fan base is not keeping their emotions in check this morning after Nik Needham re-signed with the Dolphins.
Fans are happy and they should be. Needham, an undrafted rookie in 2019 has become a fan favorite since his arrival. While he struggled in his rookie season, his second year showcased his desire to get better and now, fans recognize his talent and his work ethic. Now, he remains in Miami for at least one more season.
It was reported over the last couple of days that Needham was getting interest from other teams and if that is true, he has opted to stick with the only team that he has played for.
His deal isn’t a big one, less than $2 million for one season. He is coming off an Achilles injury suffered in week 6 of last season. Will he return to his pre-injury form? Both he and the Dolphins are banking on it.
The return of Needham means that Miami’s pursuit of solidifying its secondary is just about complete. Miami has replaced Byron Jones with Jalen Ramsey and replaced Eric Rowe with Deshon Elliot. That’s a pretty good upgrade in both positions.
Needham can return back to the nickel role where he was excelling before having to slide outside to replace Byron Jones.
Miami now only needs to get Trill Williams back into the fold after he suffered an injury last season as well. Williams was showing a lot of upside potential before his injury.
Next season, Miami will have Needham, Williams, and Kader Kohou rounding out the depth in the secondary and that is not a bad thing.