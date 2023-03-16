The Cheetah approves of Miami Dolphins Braxton Berrios addition
By Brian Miller
Braxton Berrios is coming back to Miami signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins giving them a legit return specialist on the roster.
For the first time in a long while, the Dolphins will have a legitimate kick returner on the roster. Braxton Berrios has made a career out of running it back and now he is running it back to Miami.
In his four NFL seasons after being drafted by the Patriots in the 6th round, Berrios has carved out a respectable career with the New York Jets after not making the New England roster.
Berrios has run back kicks and punts over his career. He has averaged 11.4 yards per punt return and 24.9 yards per kick return. Last year he averaged 23.1 yards per kick return and 11.4 per punt.
The Dolphins as a team Miami averaged 18.9 on kick returns and 5.8 on punt returns. The Dolphins had six different players return a punt or a kick in 2022.
Berrios isn’t much help in the receiving game although he can add value from the slot as a receiver. He had 18 receptions last year with the Jets.
And if you are not sure…this move is Cheetah approved!
For Miami, this is about improving their return game which has struggled over the last few years and Danny Crossman now doesn’t have to figure out who is best to return the kicks. Miami no longer needs to put Tyreek Hill back to return.
Is Berrios a game changer? Of course not and his one-year deal is nothing special in terms of money but his value on the team is filling a position that has been a platoon spot and now, barring injury, could be manned by one person who knows how to return kicks.