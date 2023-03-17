Aaron Rodgers wants to leave Packers to be 3rd best QB in the AFC East
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to not try and land Aaron Rodgers and stick with Tua Tagovailoa but the New York Jets get their former Packers QB, again, giving the AFC East a trio of top QBs.
Rodgers tried to pull off a Lebron James-style announcement on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday that came across more or less, apparently, like schtick. For those of us who opted to not watch the interview, we relied on the poor huddled masses that did and boy did they have a lot to say about it.
The takeaway? Rodgers decided last Friday that he wants to continue playing, wants to play for the Jets, and was close to retiring after his cave stint in darkness. Apparently coming out and not seeing his shadow was enough to make him opt to play at least one more year.
The trade for Rodgers isn’t complete. The only thing firm so far is that the Jets want him, Rodgers wants them, and the ball now lands in the court between the Jets and the Packers as they discuss compensation.
While the deal is not yet finalized and can’t be official until 4:00 today, it does appear that Rodgers will migrate to the AFC East where he will drop from the number QB in the NFC North to the third-best QB in the AFC East.
While we are sure the Jets fans will argue, for now, Rodgers can take a seat to Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa but this move should guarantee the Jets a clear path to keeping the Patriots in the cellar.
To be honest, Rodgers is a good fit for the Jets who have a lot of talent offensively but lacked a quality quarterback. They will be much improved offensively with Rodgers at the helm but we also know that there are no guarantees and despite the Jets now having a more rounded offense and a very good defense, you still have to play the game and Rodgers, as we saw 12 years ago with Brett Favre, is not a guarantee for the Super Bowl or an AFC East title. It sure will make for a wild season, however.
The Rodgers deal isn’t complete. The two sides are still negotiating a trade and Rodgers saying he wants to play for the Jets, almost retired, and won’t go back to the Packers is one of those situations that could drive up the cost by the Packers knowing Rodgers may retire if not traded. Nothing with the Jets can be easy.