Miami Dolphins get a Vic Fangio linebacker, sign Malik Reed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added another piece to the Vic Fangio defense by signing LB Malik Reed to a one-year deal.
Reed is no stranger to the Vic Fangio system having played in it for two seasons in Denver while Fangio was the head coach. Last year, Reed played for the Steelers.
Now, Reed is going to head back to the Fangio system after having signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.
Miami is not likely going to bring back Melvin Ingram and the chances of Andrew Van Ginkel coming back to Miami may not be in the cards either. Reed will be part of a quality outside pass rush that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb.
Reed has been in the NFL since 2019 after going undrafted. He started 8 games his rookie season and 13 games in 2020 and 2021. Last year he started only two games.
In his career, Reed has 148 combined tackles but he is a hard-hitting linebacker who has a great first step off the snap.
Miami will be able to utilize his instincts which continue to improve year to year.
Last year may have been an off-year for Reed who didn’t quite fit into the system that Pittsburgh was running. Reuniting him with Fangio could bring back the production he had at Denver where he posted his best seasons under that defense.
Miami is taking it slow with free agency thus far concentrating on short deals to fill in their depth needs. Miami’s big splash still remains Jalen Ramsey but even his contract is only for three years max.