If the Miami Dolphins are all in on 2023, they need to do more
By Brian Miller
One might believe that the Miami Dolphins are going all-in on the 2023 season but if that is the case, they are quite a bit away from locking it up.
Winning in the off-season is something that the Dolphins are very good at. Last year it was the victory dance of Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The duo helped Miami make it to the playoffs. This year, so far it is the addition of Jalen Ramsey.
No one is saying that the Miami Dolphins are going all-in just yet and the majority of the moves thus far would indicate exactly that. Miami has made a lot of deals that are one and two year contracts. They have not addressed several positions of need like guard and right tackle. Or inside linebacker outside of a two-year contract with David Long.
At tight end, Miami seems content with Eric Saurbert and Durham Smythe for now. The draft could add another one. Miami’s approach at TE is an approach that many teams in the NFL are taking. TE has not been a position many teams are addressing early in the free agency period.
Some in the national media are saying that the Dolphins are gearing up for a big push in the playoffs and some say they are making a run for the Super Bowl. So far in free agency, Miami’s marks from many media members are incredibly positive with many giving the an “A” for their moves so far.
Still, the Dolphins are not building a win now team. They are relying on coaching in many cases. At linebacker the addition of David Long is smart. He is a baller and a high-energy linebacker but if the Dolphins believe that he will create more opportunity for Jerome Baker, that may be asking too much.
In the secondary, the Dolphins made a bold move with Ramsey and the addition of hard-hitting DeShon Elliot has been well-received. Miami’s secondary looks great on paper.
Offensively, the Dolphins’ moves have been minimal. Chris Grier re-signed all four of his impending free-agent running backs including Myles Gaskin. Despite rumors of a big trade for Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry, the Dolphins seem content to ride it out with last year’s squad and maybe a rookie through the draft.
Needless to say, the Dolphins have to make more additions if they are playing it as a “win-it-now” off-season. They need to get better protection for their quarterback because if Tua goes down, they will be begging for a certain retired QB to unretire.
There is a lot left to do this off-season and in no way should Dolphins fans be concerned but I would stop shy of saying they are going all-in. At least for now. It seems more like Miami is hoping to get into the thick of going deep in the postseason instead and then seeing what can happen.
Are the Dolphins a playoff team with the moves they have made? Absolutely. Are they a team that can win the AFC East? Absolutely. Can they make the Super Bowl? Sure, if everyone stays healthy and the offense and defense click from the start. Are they built to win now? No, not yet but they are a lot closer than they were last year. And honestly, that is a far smarter way to approach the off-season.