Derrick Henry isn’t the Miami Dolphins missing piece, but he is close
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not have interest in running back Derrick Henry but if they do not, the question is why not?
Henry is arguably one of the best running backs in the NFL over the last several years and while he has a lot of wear on his legs in that time period, he is a bruising running back that is hard to take down, even by the best defenders in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins may no longer need a top running back after re-signing their entire four-man unit from last season. The Dolphins have brought back Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert as well as Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin but that doesn’t mean the Dolphins can’t add another runner.
Last season, Mostert ran the best of his career netting over 800 yards rushing. He could have eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark had he not been injured.
Still, the Dolphins’ running game didn’t scare anyone. Defenses could play off the line to take Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out of the game plan and make Miami’s runners beat them. Sometimes the Dolphins made it work but Mike McDaniel gave up on that part of his offense too easily.
Does Derrick Henry change that defensive approach? In some ways, yes. Opposing defenses have to account for Henry at all times. He is versatile enough to be a problem in the run game and the passing game.
Henry’s presence takes the pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa. Not stressed pressure but actual edge rushing pressure as defenders have to be far more concerned about play-action passing. Mostert and Wilson do not bring that same level of respect by defenders.
The Titans are reportedly working to trade their star ball carrier and the rumored compensation is a 2nd and 3rd-round draft pick. Miami won’t pay that. Chris Grier won’t come close because he has only four picks in the draft this year.
Could Grier move a second-round pick and one in 2024? Possibly but Miami does not have a 3rd round pick in 2024 already and giving up two 2nd round picks makes little sense.
Miami won’t or isn’t the only team to potentially have an interest. The Bills have been rumored to be interested in adding Henry. That is a scary landing spot.
Henry isn’t perfect but he is close enough. With the Dolphins’ defensive changes and the offense already close to being a consistent powerhouse, Henry would bring another dynamic to the offense. A clock-eating machine that can wear down defensive units from the opening kickoff to the final seconds.
Yes, the Miami Dolphins would be better with Henry running the ball. Is he the missing piece? Maybe not but he would sure bring enough offense to a stacked unit making it so much harder to defend against and those are the offenses that win championships.