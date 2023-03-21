Andrew Van Ginkel to remain a Miami Dolphins his wife announces
By Brian Miller
Sam Van Ginkel, the wife of Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel wants everyone to know that they are coming back home.
Van Ginkel, the football player drew some interest from the league including the New England Patriots but his heart has always been with the Miami Dolphins. His wife has posted pictures of their newborn wearing Dolphins merchandise and there has been no hiding their desire to remain a Miami Dolphins.
In a report that was first broken by Jason Sarney on Twitter, AVG was in discussions with Miami about a new contract. In fact, it was also reported by Barry Jackson that Vic Fangio called him personally to express his own interest in the LB’s return.
Details of the contract are not known yet and won’t be until the deal is signed or officially made public but there is no denying the joy that the Van Ginkel’s are sharing on social media.
The deal is for one year which seems to be the common contract length around the NFL this year. It will mean that he again will see free agency in 2024 but if he can excel in Vic Fangio’s defense this year, Miami easily could get him under contract for a longer deal after the season.
Van Ginkel isn’t a HOF linebacker but he is a vital part of a defense that he plays well in. He also has yet to reach his full potential and this year will be his first with a top experienced coach that will get the most of out of him.
It’s a big move for the Dolphins that gives them continuity and it is a good contract for Van Ginkel who could see his stock rise quickly in this new system.