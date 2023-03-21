Sherfield isn’t dissing Tua Tagovailoa but some fans want to believe he is
By Brian Miller
Trent Sherfield is making the media rounds, specifically the Buffalo Bills media rounds, and somehow, Tua Tagovailoa keeps coming up, sort of.
Let’s be upfront right from the start, Trent Sherfield does not say anything bad about Tua Tagovailoa but you have to start to wonder about the Dolphins’ offense and a blueprint that teams may be figuring out that could stop a Tua run offense that we saw excel at times last year.
Sherfield, as the video points out in his words, Miami’s offense is based on critical timing and that the QB is going to throw the ball to a spot whether a receiver is there or not. He continues to say that in Buffalo, the offense will be timing as well but that with Josh Allen, there is more opportunity for plays after a route is run. Sherfield says that Allen’s ability to extend plays is one of those reasons why.
Now, Sherfield is not taking a stab at Tua but it does make you wonder if Miami’s quarterback is capable of making extended plays consistently. We saw last season against the 49ers and Chargers as well as the Texans game that if defenses take away Miami’s ability to make quick throws, the offense will struggle, as will every offense.
This is another reason why Miami’s running game has to be better than it was as well. A strong consistent run game will keep defenses from playing that quick pass and allow the QB more time.
While Sherfield isn’t taking a swipe at Tua it does show that the playing style of Tagovailoa is something that could be more of a one-dimensional situation and needs to change a bit.
Tua has shown that he can extend plays but not at the level that Josh Allen can. The biggest key here that Sherfield doesn’t mention is that Miami’s offense is so quick that the ball is gone before Tua gets into trouble. That eliminates plays typically being extended beyond a route.
This is something that he will need to work on, however, and we have to believe that Mike McDaniel is going to open more of his playbook now that Tua has a full year in the system.
Sherfield isn’t going to hype up the Dolphins to Bills media and he isn’t going to diss his new teammates either. He is giving an honest answer to a question about what he will see with the Bills compared to Miami. And it is pretty spot-on without being a slant on his former QB.
Is this implying that there are limitations to what Tua Tagovailoa can or can’t do on the field? Probably not but if you believe what some in the media see and some of the fanbase, there is going to be a doubt as we have already seen on social media. In reality, it is more fuel to a simmering ember that is only waiting for a reason to ignite.
Sadly, Tua is going to have to deal with the negativity until he clearly demonstrates it’s unwarranted…which it is at this stage of his career and Miami Dolphins fans are going to have to endure the loud minority who want every reason to yell that Tua is the problem.