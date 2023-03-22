3 positions the Miami Dolphins still struggle to fix under Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
Different GMs have different philosophies and the Miami Dolphins are no different but they all have struggled to fix areas of need and so has Chris Grier.
We can travel back a long way and find plenty of problem areas for the Miami Dolphins. Jeff Ireland for example, loved his pass-rushing linebackers. Dion Jordan, Danell Ellerbe, Cam Wake, Karlos Dansby, and a few more. Despite his attempts to fix linebacker issues, Ireland couldn’t get the right coaching staff in place to make them work.
Dave Wannstedt did a great job with the defense making it an annual juggernaut but all he could do on offense was put the onus of the game on the legs of Ricky Williams.
We can’t fault the GM’s for missing on QBs because every single one of them have and while we all believe that Tua Tagovailoa is the right QB for Miami, until he wins something we won’t know for certain.
From Dennis Hickey to Randy Mueller and all-control football Czars Bill Parcells and Mike Tannenbaum, each year is a crapshoot of sticking with what often doesn’t work and ignoring areas that need to be improved.
For Chris Grier, there are three areas that despite his efforts continue to come up very short of being fixed.