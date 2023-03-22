3 positions the Miami Dolphins still struggle to fix under Chris Grier
The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is constantly changing and while Grier has invested heavily in the unit, he still hasn’t gotten it right.
In 2022, Connor Williams was a pleasant surprise and while many didn’t think he should transfer from guard, he played center well. Terron Armstead is the best left tackle Miami has had since Richmond Webb but Armstead’s issue is, he can’t stay healthy and never has for a full season.
Grier invested a lot of money in a player that will miss four or five games a year. At least he hit on Armstead when he plays.
His attempt to fix the right tackle spot is questionable. Austin Jackson was a risky player from the start and many that I spoke with at the time didn’t think he was worth the 18th overall pick. Some thought he was actually a late first or early 2nd round player. Grier missed or has missed so far.
Robert Hunt is, however, a Grier success but he followed that guard selection with Liam Eichenberg who isn’t maturing fast enough. Maybe that changes in 2023.
Making the entire thing worse is the fact that Miami’s QB is left-handed and that puts more pressure on the right side…where Miami is the weakest.
On paper, Miami’s offensive line should be better but the glaring issues at left guard and right tackle are hard to overlook.