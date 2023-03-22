3 positions the Miami Dolphins still struggle to fix under Chris Grier
Despite Grier’s best efforts and those before him, the Miami Dolphins linebacker group just isn’t nearly as good as it should be.
Grier is good at identifying talent at linebacker that will help the defense as a whole but there hasn’t been a Zach Thomas type since Thomas retired. For all the hype over Ellerbe, he never fit the Dolphins scheme.
Over the course of Chris Griers career as GM, Miami hasn’t faired much better. Grier became the GM in 2016 and since then he has drafted Raekwan McMilland in round two of the 2017 draft. Quinton Poling in round 7 the following year, and Jerome Baker in round three.
Baker has the most success and his time with the Dolphins may end after this year.
In 2019, Grier drafted Andrew Van Ginkel and then last year he added Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode.
Grier also has added free agent linebackers but he skips the coveted linebackers and sticks with bargains instead.
It has been a long time since Miami’s linebacker unit was great as a whole.