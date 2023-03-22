3 positions the Miami Dolphins still struggle to fix under Chris Grier
For years Miami Dolphins fans wanted a tight end system similar to that which was run in New England but that hasn’t been the case.
Mike Gesicki has been the closest player to meet the TE expectations of the fan base and he came up short turning into more of a slot receiver than a TE threat. Since 2016, Grier has invested draft picks in Thomas Duarte, Durham Smythe, Gesicki, and Hunter Long.
His free agent highlights include Adam Shaheen.
This year, the Dolphins may be drafting a tight end early once again and Grier has shown no real drive to add a top available TE in free agency. Grier signed Eric Saubert who has potential but hardly what Miami fans expected.
Many believe that in Mike McDaniel’s system the team doesn’t really need a tight end but in reality, they do. They need a blocking TE who can catch passes but so far, there hasn’t been much of a priority.
BONUS – Running back
To say that Grier doesn’t like drafting running backs is not correct. He just doesn’t like taking them on day two or three.
Since 2016, Grier has drafted Kenyan Drake in round three, Kalen Ballage in round four, Myles Gaskin in round 7, Malcolm Perry in round 7, and Gerrid Doaks in round 7. Needless to say, he doesn’t put value in drafting running backs and his free agent signings have been average at best prior to last season.
Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert are the two best RBs Miami has had since the Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown era.
RB – bonus