Five overhyped first-round NFL Draft prospects teams should avoid
By Luke Allen
The NFL Draft has its share of blue-chip players but there are always names that teams wish they wouldn’t have drafted.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — draft season!
In every draft season, the media chooses their favorite prospects to hype up in preparation for a month’s worth of extensive draft coverage. While the top few prospects are usually locks, destined to become NFL stars, we often see names shoot up draft boards out of nowhere for seemingly no reason other than hype.
Examples from the past include Malik Willis, the uber-athletic Liberty quarterback with impressive arm strength, who shot up to the first round of mock drafts just last April. Willis ended up falling to the third round and was extremely lackluster in his few appearances for the Titans last season.
Two years ago, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson randomly had some timely boosts in their draft stocks right before the draft. The 49ers traded the house to move up and select Lance, who still hasn’t seen significant action. The Jets fell victim to Zach Wilson’s hype and have already moved on from him.
If you’re an NFL scout, coach or general manager, you certainly don’t want to be pressured by the media and fans alike to spend a first-round pick on a prospect based solely on hype. So, here are five overhyped first-round prospects the league should avoid next month.