Five overhyped first-round NFL Draft prospects teams should avoid
Nothing screams first-round of the NFL Draft like teams going nuts over the quarterback position.
Anthony Richardson, QB Florida
A lot like Malik Willis last year, Anthony Richardson has launched up draft boards seemingly randomly. Richardson, from the University of Florida, does admittedly have a lot of exciting tools, including a rocket arm and exciting athleticism. Richardson showcased these abilities at the NFL combine and has found himself in the top ten picks in many mock drafts now.
However, Anthony Richardson was not a good quarterback for the Gators. Were there flashes of greatness? Of course. Was there any week-to-week consistency that displayed NFL talent? Not really.
Richardson only completed less than 54% of his attempted passes in 2022. He tossed 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 12 starts, an unimpressive ratio. He was excellent as a runner, but NFL teams should not use a top-10 pick on a quarterback for his athleticism.
His tape is equally as unimpressive and inconsistent as his numbers. Two games against lesser opponents, Kentucky and South Florida, exposed a lot of flaws in Richardson’s game. Poor pocket presence, inaccurate balls due to questionable mechanics, and flustered decision-making should scare away a lot of teams.