Five overhyped first-round NFL Draft prospects teams should avoid
The NFL Draft can be deep at certain positions and at other times, team’s overreach because of the stigma that goes with a position.
Lukas Van Ness, EDGE Iowa
This year’s draft class is chock full of defensive end talent. From Will Anderson to Tyree Wilson and Nolan Smith, there are a handful of edge rushers that would be great top-10 selections. However, none of those are Lukas Van Ness.
A rotational pass-rushing piece for the Hawkeyes in 2022, Van Ness did manage to display flashes of impressive reps. With great size and solid athleticism, Van Ness has begun his rise on draft boards. While a solid second to third-round pick, Van Ness should not go in the first round.
It really is concerning how little he played in 2022. Perhaps one could argue it was just Iowa’s scheme to continuously rotate their pass rushers to keep fresh legs, but as a first-round pass rusher, you want to be an every-down player. Additionally, in his limited play, Van Ness appeared to be a one-trick pony.
Due to his size, Van Ness utilized a power rush technique that, while effective in college, may not transfer to the league every Sunday. Van Ness does not have any tape showing any speed rushes, twists, or stunts — just bull rushes. Against NFL tackles, who are bigger and stronger than college tackles, this one pass-rush technique just won’t get the job done.