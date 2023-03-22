Five overhyped first-round NFL Draft prospects teams should avoid
If not defensive end, defensive tackle is another position that teams go too far in during the NFL Draft.
Bryan Bresee, DT Clemson
Myles Murphy is not the only overhyped Clemson Tiger defensive lineman this season. Teammate Bryan Bresee, who has been mocked as high as the mid-teens in the first round and in some people’s top ten on the overall big board, simply is not worth such a high selection.
Bresee is an exciting prospect with fantastic measurables and impressive versatility. Built like an interior pass rusher, Bresee slid all over the defensive line for Clemson. He’s a big, strong defensive lineman with a nose for the ball in the backfield, but the media’s comparison between him and Aaron Donald is blown out of proportion.
While some excellent pass rush reps show up on film, Bresee does not look like an every-down defensive tackle based on his inability to defend in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, Bresee finished the 2022 season with a 63.4 run defense grade, well below average. A first-round defensive talent should be able to play every down, efficient in pass-rushing and run defense.
Bresee would be a great second-round pick for a team looking for an interior pass rusher, but he disappeared in too many games this season and was too inconsistent in defending the run to justify him as a first-round selection this season.