Five overhyped first-round NFL Draft prospects teams should avoid
The NFL Draft is full of wide receiver talent and this year is no different but we all know that many are overhyped and never live up to the NFL expectations.
Zay Flowers, WR Boston College
The wide receiver group in this draft class is pretty top-heavy, led by prospects like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnson. However, wide receiver is one of the more fun and attractive positions, especially for the first round, so there is the hype surrounding a few receivers that leave me scratching my head.
Zay Flowers, the 5’9 speedster out of Boston College, has been quickly flying up draft boards. His tape is very fun to watch as his footwork is pure art. Flowers’ immediate release off the line of scrimmage is extremely impressive, but he fails to run an efficient route once off the line at times. It’s one thing to lose your man pressed on you at the line, but you have to finish the route.
Far too many times Flowers has beaten his man off the line, but proceeded to rush through his route and end up in the wrong place at the wrong time. While he has some impressive tape with elite footwork at the line and some great, crisp route-running afterward, he’s just a bit too inconsistent and small to be a first-round selection.