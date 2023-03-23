3 top positions the Miami Dolphins need to address with thier day 2 picks
The Miami Dolphins have a Grand Canyon sized hole at right tackle.
We are in a win-now mode. That can’t be refuted or at least I don’t think you can refute it. Also, we know that Tua Tagovailoa has a tendency of getting his brains scrambled so don’t you think we should be doing a bit more to protect him other than having him train to be a king of the cage?
It is laughable that this regime, who I do believe are a smart bunch overall, will let Austin Jackson be the opening day starter at right tackle or any position in the Miami Dolphin’s organization.
We’ve seen enough of Austin Jackson be, instantly, turned into one those western style bar doors. The guy gets tossed around more than laundry. I can keep going with the analogies but I’ll stop here.
Case in point, he can’t be the starting right tackle no matter how solid you feel the rest of the offensive line is. It’s time to rip the Austin Jackson starting bandaid off.
Other guys who are potentailly in line for the starting position are Kendall Lamm, Robert Jones, and Geron Christian. I don’t totally hate the Robert Jones idea but I would much rather either go after a veteran free agent who has done it at a high level or draft one.
I know that it’s been reported that the Miami Dolphins have flirted with the idea of George Fant. I’d be fine with that. He can come in and start day 1, and he’s a guy with a ton of starts under his belt. He was injured last year but he is only 30 years old and he brings a nastiness to him that you can’t have enough of.
Or, you draft a tackle. I don’t feel like getting into what names to look for. I’ll be doing that as we get closer to the draft. But if the Dolphins don’t sign a George Fant or someone else then solidifying the right tackle position in the draft needs to happen.