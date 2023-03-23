3 top positions the Miami Dolphins need to address with thier day 2 picks
The Miami Dolphins didn’t do much to address the tight end position in free agency which tells me they will look to upgrade the position.
Currently, the Miami Dolphins have Durham Smythe, newly acquired free agent tight end Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner. This is basically the equivelant of the Washington Generals if the Washington Generals had their best talent pilfered by the Antartic Basketball League.
We knew Mike Gesicki was gone after this season, which will be fine replicating his production. Durham Smythe is solid but you can’t tell me that him being your #1 instills much confidence in the position. Smythe can block and he can catch the occasional pass. To me, Eric Saubert, who came from Denver who was their 3rd tight end on the depth chart is a real poor man’s Durham Smythe. Forgive me for thinking he isn’t going to produce much other than some real solid blocking. The problem with that is the same that Gesicki had which is when he’s on the field will that be tipping the defense on what is coming in terms or run or pass. Saubert is basically the opposite of Gesicki.
I wonder if the coaching staff really does believe in Tanner Conner. He strangely made the team last year before gettig hurt. He had zero stats other than having 3 targets with 2 drops. I don’t know why but I get the sense that McDaniel sees something special in Tanner Conner. He sees him more than I ever had so I guess I have to go with coach here.
Either way, the Miami Dolphins need to address the tight end position in the draft. They’re in luck because there are a bunch of capable tight ends coming out of college that can block and pass that wouldn’t tip of the defense at all. These guys can line up on the line of scrimmage or be split out wide. I think the best of both worlds type of player is what the staff is and should be looking for.
Now how much will the tight end, ultimately, be asked to produce in the passing game remains a bit of a mystery. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle commanding so much of the targets, will the tight end be more of an after thought? I honestly think if there is a tight end that makes it look that the offense will run or pass that the tight end will have more plays and schemes drawn up for them.