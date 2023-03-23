3 top positions the Miami Dolphins need to address with thier day 2 picks
As strange as it sounds, the Miami Dolphins brought back the entire running back room. I still think there will be room to add more.
I think there’s a strong argument for taking an interior offensive lineman on day two. I just feel that the offense could use a fresh pair of legs in the running back room.
Tickle me shocked, but I didn’t have the Miami Dolphins deciding after last year’s production that the running back room was so good or solid that everyone should be brought back. But, I guess that’s why they get paid the big bucks.
I figured either or Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr. would get brought back but not the other. They’re both back. I really didn’t think that Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed would both be back and they’re both back.
I realize that many of the rushing production issues were because of what was happening up front but man alive I thoguht a bit more funds put into the running back position would be prudent. They didn’t have to break the bank and go out and overpay for a Derrick Henry or a Dalvin Cook, but I thought an upgrade was in order.
I also understand and promote the idea of waiting until later in the draft to draft a running back. I think the 84th pick is good spot to indulge in the idea of bringing in fresh legs.
It can’t be said enough about how much of a win-now team this is, although I think that’s exactly what I’m doing. So, bring in a young, motivated running back to go along with Mostert and Wilson Jr.. Chances are, that player will have to play meaningful snaps because there is no way that Mostert and Wilson Jr. go the entire year without missing games. I don’t love the prospect of Gaskin or Ahmed, though he looked at times last year, being one half of a 1-2 punch.
I prefer a bigger back if the Dolphins go looking for on in the draft. They have the speed. Now, they need to compliment that speed with bruising power. There are plenty of guys that fit that mold that can be had late in the 3rd round. We all know that Grier hates drafting running backs. But with this much talent on the entire team, you don’t want to be empty if something happens to both Mostert and Wilson Jr., which can easily happen.
