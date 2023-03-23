4 players likely playing their final season with Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not done making moves and some of their roster could still be shaken up before the draft, let alone the start of training camp.
The Dolphins got creative with their 2023 roster by making several restructures and designating Byron Jones as a June 1st cut. That move will bring Miami $13.5 million in savings…on June 1st.
Next year, the Dolphins have just as many decisions to make and several players could be playing their final season as a member of the Dolphins.
Miami will likely need to move on from some players for cap purposes and if they survive this year, it will be hard to see them lasting beyond next season barring a big uptick in performance.
Potential cut number one
1: Jerome Baker
Cap Savings – $9.9 million
Many believed that Baker would be cut or traded this year but his salary was too high and it was unrealistic for the Dolphins to eat $17 million against a minimal salary cap gain. In 2024, that number drops all the way to $4.9 million.
Baker is under contract until 2026 and his salary is no longer guaranteed after the 2023 season so if the Dolphins want to trade him, and there is a market, Miami should have options given the fact his salary will not be detrimental in doing so.